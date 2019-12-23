Landscape of the Tuscany seen from the walls of Montepulciano, Italy. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Japan, Italy are only losers in 2020 as home prices set to fall on Olympics, GDP hangovers: Fitch
- Home prices to fall 2 per cent in Japan as foreign demand seen weakening after the Summer Olympics in July next year
- Italy’s economy remains sluggish despite coming out from a recession in 2018 as home price gains bypass poorer regions
Topic | International Property
Landscape of the Tuscany seen from the walls of Montepulciano, Italy. Photo: Shutterstock Images