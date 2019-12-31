A flat for sale in London. The UK is likely to attract more real estate investors as the path to Brexit becomes clearer. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Property /  International

Analysts pick London, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore for property investors seeking to avoid Hong Kong’s woes

  • UK commercial property sector is a prime choice for companies looking to add to their portfolio as the path to Brexit clears up, Knight Frank says
  • Vietnam and Singapore continue to appeal to Hongkongers for stability, geographical proximity
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:51am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A flat for sale in London. The UK is likely to attract more real estate investors as the path to Brexit becomes clearer. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal

Before moving to Hong Kong, Cheryl covered the economy in her native Philippines.