Chinese investment in Philippine real estate picked up in 2016, after President Rodrigo Duterte took office, developers say. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chinese investment integral to Philippine property market, as friendly diplomatic relations, offshore gaming add to appeal
- About 24 per cent of Philippine developer Megaworld Corporation’s sales last year were to Chinese buyers
- Investment from Chinese buyers could account for about 50 per cent of total sales this year, Philippines’ most valuable real-estate company says
Topic | International Property
