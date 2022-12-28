Law schools in Hong Kong have partnered with overseas institutions to provide more rounded qualifications. Photo: AP
Law degrees in Hong Kong: how universities are preparing students from various academic backgrounds to work in law-related fields after postgraduate studies
- The Juris Doctor programme, with a range of electives to choose from based on students’ objectives, is more extensive and profession-oriented than the Master’s of Law
- CUHK, CityU and HKU are the three law schools authorised by the government to administer the PCLL, which is required to gain recognition and admission as a lawyer
