Law schools in Hong Kong have partnered with overseas institutions to provide more rounded qualifications. Photo: AP
Law schools in Hong Kong have partnered with overseas institutions to provide more rounded qualifications. Photo: AP
Professional Education
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Special Reports

Law degrees in Hong Kong: how universities are preparing students from various academic backgrounds to work in law-related fields after postgraduate studies

  • The Juris Doctor programme, with a range of electives to choose from based on students’ objectives, is more extensive and profession-oriented than the Master’s of Law
  • CUHK, CityU and HKU are the three law schools authorised by the government to administer the PCLL, which is required to gain recognition and admission as a lawyer

Keith Chan
Keith Chan

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Law schools in Hong Kong have partnered with overseas institutions to provide more rounded qualifications. Photo: AP
Law schools in Hong Kong have partnered with overseas institutions to provide more rounded qualifications. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE