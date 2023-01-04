Photo: Shutterstock
Studying fintech in Hong Kong: How universities are embracing new technologies in the finance sector to offer postgraduate studies that cover AI, Web3 and blockchain
- Green finance, ESG and machine learning are among the latest fintech trends, and are becoming formal parts of the curriculum to equip students with the right skills
- Graduates are trained to analyse fintech related issues, and solve them using practical means supported by the latest methodologies and quantitative techniques
Photo: Shutterstock