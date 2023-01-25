Read more of SCMP’s annual Professional Education guide The world’s experience with Covid-19 and more recently monkeypox has demonstrated how important healthcare education is to the effective functioning of society. While frontliners like doctors, nurses and other carers have been of utmost importance, public health professionals with a holistic understanding of healthcare systems and how they are run have arguably been just as crucial. A master’s in public health (MPH) helps prospective healthcare professionals gain a thorough view of how health systems work, the strategies involved in running them and how to make sure they meet the needs of the public at large. Ultimately, such people will be the ones deeply involved in developing future strategies to cope with pandemics such as Covid-19 and other widespread health emergencies. In Hong Kong, multiple universities offer postgraduate education in public health, and all these programmes have taken the lessons of the pandemic and adopted technologies to improve the delivery of education. The University of Hong Kong (HKU), Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) all offer advanced programmes in public health that aim to train the next generation of professionals in the field and equip them with the know-how to deal with the challenges that will continue to emerge. HKU’s MPH programme, which has a wide focus, prepares students to work in a variety of settings, from community to international. It is available in one-year full-time and two-year part-time modes, with an intake of up to 180 students. “Our programme is a broadly based, student-centred, problem-based learning environment designed to encourage the acquisition of subject breadth and depth in biostatistics, environmental health sciences, epidemiology, health policy and administration, and social/behavioural sciences,” said Wendy Lam, academic director of the HKU MPH programme. “These courses are essential for the practice of public health, for population-based primary care, and for evaluating clinical effectiveness in medicine,” Lam said. After years of distance learning, the programme will be back to fully face-to-face, in-person teaching on HKU’s campus for the 2022/23 academic year. HKU’s public health programme is widely recognised for the quality of teaching and the professionals it produces. In 2022, its MPH was fully accredited by the United States’ Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) as a Public Health Programme. CEPH is an independent organisation recognised by the US Department of Education, and is the longest-standing accrediting body of public health schools and programmes in the world. HKU’s postgraduate course is notably the first in the region and the only academic programme in Hong Kong to be accredited by CEPH. CEPH-accreditation is significant. It requires the programme to go through a multilevel review that shows it meets agreed-upon standards developed by public health academics and practitioners. Attendance at a CEPH-accredited unit provides a pathway to eligibility for the Certified in Public Health exam to obtain CPH credentials. The National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE) administers the exam and credentials. Another feature of the HKU MPH is its blend of theory and practice, and Lam points to the programme’s practical component as a selling point. The supervised field experience provides students with the opportunity to develop and apply public health knowledge and skills acquired in the programme to a real-life work setting. “This component of our MPH programme is aligned with international public health programmes, allowing students to acquire practical skills that are useful to public health professions,” Lam said. As this master’s is a competency-based degree with wide applicability across a number of disciplines and professions, its graduates become more well-rounded public health professionals by gaining perspectives of global and international issues, and real-world experiences. “The MPH opens the door to ample opportunities to work in various public health organisations and provides graduates with a purposeful public health mission and numerous career options,” Lam said. Another leading Hong Kong university which offers a well-recognised postgraduate programme in public health is CUHK, which is accredited by the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA). Based in Brussels, Belgium, APHEA is a global accreditation body that provides international and transparent quality recognition of public health programmes around the world. The course at CUHK was established by the JC School of Public Health and Primary Care in 1996. The qualification puts heavy emphasis on practical education, and has been doing so since it’s creation. Like other programmes in Hong Kong, CUHK’s MPH is also moving back to more in-person education this academic year. One feature that sets the CUHK programme apart is a capstone project, the culmination of the qualification. This project, and a publishable research- or practicum-based report within the selected concentration of students, allows them to do a truly deep dive into their chosen specialisation. “Through the capstone project students gain practical, hands-on experience in the form of research or public health practice from their supervisors. Some of our students have successfully published their projects in international peer-reviewed journals,” said Professor Samuel Wong, programme director of CUHK’s MPH programme. Wong argues that CHUK offers a well-rounded programme with a clear goal of providing students with a holistic understanding of public health in communities, from strategic planning and proper management of health services to the control and prevention of infectious diseases, and policy formulation to promote healthier lifestyles for future generations. “We are the only school in Hong Kong where public health practitioners and researchers collaborate with family medical doctors and primary care researchers to identify, examine and solve population health problems together,” Wong said. There are other features that differentiate the CUHK programme from others offered in Hong Kong. These are geared towards maintaining the wide-angle focus of the programme to give students a comprehensive and well-rounded advanced foundation in public health. Advanced Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Complaints Management in Healthcare, and Applied Epidemiology: Outbreak Investigation, are among the new electives offered, designed to meet students’ interests and provide them with insights to deal with current public health challenges like Covid-19, Sars and influenza. Notably, admission for this course is fairly inclusive, taking in even those who may not necessarily have specialised in this field of study. However, Wong said students without a medical background or who are not professionals in the clinical health field are required to take a human physiology course. This applies to students with undergraduate degrees in social science, arts, business or physical sciences. The course provides an overview of basic scientific mechanisms, concepts and principles in health and the pathogenesis of diseases. It also provides a clinical scientific foundation for applications to public health practice. “MPH students are also required to complete the core courses offered in the programme before enrolling in any advanced-level core electives or electives. Students who have enrolled in the epidemiology and biostatistics concentration are encouraged to have a strong statistics background and/or relevant work experience,” Wong said. Although CUHK has resumed face-to-face academic and student activities on campus for 2022-23, the MPH programme continues to use synchronised online teaching for some courses for students who are not able to travel to Hong Kong because of ongoing restrictions. Upon completion of the programme, CUHK graduates have directly entered fields across a wide range of settings, including in government, NGOs, the private sector and even doctoral studies. A third widely recognised advanced education programme in public health available in the city is offered by Baptist University. HKBU’s programme is a Master of Science (MSc) in Environmental and Public Health Management that considers not just public health but also related factors. The HKBU programme takes into consideration environmental issues alongside public health factors. The wide scope of this course is unique in Hong Kong as it combines environmental and public health management, occupational health management, and food safety management in one qualification. “The major objective is to integrate management techniques into the technicalities of environmental protection for safeguarding public health and restoring environmental integrity,” said programme director Chung Shan-shan. “In addition to the conventional issues of environmental protection, the interconnection among regulatory control, policy, management techniques, social and ethical values, health risk analysis and environmental conservation will be covered in detail.” This course also covers a number of important and popular international standards related to environment and public health. It is intended to make students competent enough to set up systems and perform internal audits that are up to the respective standards for organisations. Students would also be able to conduct independent investigations of environmental and public health problems they will encounter later in their careers. “We have incorporated the teaching of the latest waste, waste water treatment and energy technologies, as well as the interface of environment and public health using examples from the Covid pandemic,” Chung said. “Only the latest version of management standards, environmental and public health laws and corporate environmental management trends, such as ESG, will be taught.” Each student is required to enrol in two core courses, choose five electives and complete an MSc dissertation. The overall teaching is broad based, taking in both local and global environmental and public health case studies, and offering not only academic, lecture-based education but also a window into the actual practice of public health. According to Chung, all students have the opportunity for local visits to and internships at food and environmental establishments. They may also intern at the World Health Organization headquarters, Chung added. From September 2022 academic year, the default teaching mode is face-to-face, although HKBU also backs this up with the full readiness of online teaching facilities. Chung said HKBU students stand a good chance of entering management fields such as property, occupational health and safety, public health and environmental hygiene – such as health inspectors at the government’s Food and Environmental Health Department.