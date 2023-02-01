Hong Kong’s international schools are in agreement that letting students take the lead on sustainability is crucial. Photo: Ocean Material
International schools in Hong Kong are bringing environmental sustainability into their curricula, while ensuring their operations are sustainable

  • Schools like HKIS, Harrow Hong Kong and ESF are hiring experts to help them to reduce their carbon footprint and cut down on waste
  • Pupils have sessions to view micro to macro aspects on how they can improve their daily habits and work towards large-scale solutions

Jolene Otremba

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Feb, 2023

