Students from Canadian International School hosted a conference to discuss the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Handout
Beyond academia, students in Hong Kong’s international schools are being guided to become active and compassionate global citizens
- Community work provides vital opportunities for students to gain new insights and experiences, and realise that they can make a positive difference to the world
- Student-led initiatives range from organising fundraising events and campaigning for change to teaching children from underprivileged families
