Even primary-age students, like these at the German Swiss International School, can benefit from basic leadership skills. Photo: Handout
How Hong Kong schools are mentoring the leaders of the future through opportunities to practise the skills in clubs, workshops, assemblies – even Model United Nations
- Leadership training isn’t about learning to be the boss, but about developing attributes and attitudes that enable teams to perform well
- Duff Douglas, at the Canadian International School, says they have ‘a moral obligation to equip our students with the skills and qualities to lead effectively’
