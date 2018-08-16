Adventure seekers have two more reasons to visit Singapore. Resort island Sentosa, off the city state’s southern coast, has two new adrenaline-pumping attractions alongside its all-time favourite, iFly.

At Universal Studios Singapore, next month and October, brace for Halloween Horror Nights 8. Themed “Infinite Fear” this year, the park’s eighth Halloween event promises spine-tingling moments galore.

In a collaboration with Netflix, the park this year recreates scenes and storylines from the celebrated TV series Stranger Things in one of its haunted houses. Stranger Things fans will find themselves in the dark Hawkins National Laboratory, the Byers home with the petrifying Upside Down woods, and then progress to much more eerie rooms.

The park also features four other hair-raising, Asian-horror-themed haunted houses and killer live shows. Its scare zones include the retained and upgraded Zombie Laser Tag, an action-packed battle in which players must fend-off zombies.

On the other side of the resort island, on Siloso Beach, the extreme-sports operator AJ Hackett runs the country’s first and only bungee-jumping site, which was opened last year. “Everyone who’s going to do a bungee jump remembers that it’s 10 per cent physical and 90 per cent mental. We always believe that it is more about being focused,” says founder AJ Hackett, a New Zealander who is known as the “father of commercial bungee jumping”.

“Do not think, just jump, because the more you think, the more your knees become wobbly. So when we count down and reach one, do not hesitate. Go for it and take that leap!”

The site also offers a 40-metre-long Skybridge with a see-through glass floor, and Giant Swing, the world’s only dual swings in which visitors can take two of their friends to fly high with them in the sky.

The indoor skydiving venue is next to AJ Hackett, and popular with first-time and seasoned skydivers.

“You get to experience the thrill and excitement of skydiving in a safe and realistic indoor setting while enjoying an unparalleled view of the South China Sea in the largest themed wind tunnel in the world,” an attraction spokesman says.

The five-storey vertical wind tunnel is a skyfall and free-fall simulation that provides a wide range of air speeds for flyers, enabling flyers to execute a variety of movements in skydiving, such as free flying, formation skydiving and vertical relative work.

Such attractions suggest Singapore has become the excitement entertainment hub of Asia.