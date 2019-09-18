Channels

Horses race at Happy Valley. Photos: Kenneth Chan
Sport

Hong Kong Jockey Club cancels Happy Valley race meeting over threat of anti-government protests

  • Jockey Club fears possible negative reaction to controversial pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho’s horse Hong Kong Bet running in race
  • Ho was asked to withdraw horse from race but rural leader was adamant it would run, saying Jockey Club should have faith in city’s rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tom Biddington

Tom Biddington  

Updated: 8:41pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Horses race at Happy Valley. Photos: Kenneth Chan
John Moore is surprised civil unrest has impacted Hong Kong racing. Photos: Kenneth Chan
Racing

Hong Kong racing heavyweights left in shock as civil unrest halts city’s most beloved sport

  • Trainers scramble to find replacement races after Wednesday’s night Happy Valley meeting is abandoned
Topic |   Hong Kong Jockey Club
SCMP

Trenton Akers  

Sam Agars  

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 Sep, 2019

John Moore is surprised civil unrest has impacted Hong Kong racing. Photos: Kenneth Chan
