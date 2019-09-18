Horses race at Happy Valley. Photos: Kenneth Chan
Hong Kong Jockey Club cancels Happy Valley race meeting over threat of anti-government protests
- Jockey Club fears possible negative reaction to controversial pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho’s horse Hong Kong Bet running in race
- Ho was asked to withdraw horse from race but rural leader was adamant it would run, saying Jockey Club should have faith in city’s rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
John Moore is surprised civil unrest has impacted Hong Kong racing. Photos: Kenneth Chan
Hong Kong racing heavyweights left in shock as civil unrest halts city’s most beloved sport
- Trainers scramble to find replacement races after Wednesday’s night Happy Valley meeting is abandoned
Topic | Hong Kong Jockey Club
