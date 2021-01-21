Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
Tokyo Olympics still in boxer Rex Tso’s dreams – ‘I’m not going to quit … I’ll keep going’
- Former unbeaten professional is still hopeful of flying the Hong Kong flag at this year’s Olympics
- The 33-year-old ‘Wonder Kid’ intends to compete in June’s Paris qualifiers but ‘everything is up in the air’
Topic | Rex Tso
Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong