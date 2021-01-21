Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
Rex Tso
Sport

Tokyo Olympics still in boxer Rex Tso’s dreams – ‘I’m not going to quit … I’ll keep going’

  • Former unbeaten professional is still hopeful of flying the Hong Kong flag at this year’s Olympics
  • The 33-year-old ‘Wonder Kid’ intends to compete in June’s Paris qualifiers but ‘everything is up in the air’

Topic |   Rex Tso
Unus Alladin
Unus Alladin

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong boxer Rex Tso is still hoping to take part in this year’s Olympics. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE