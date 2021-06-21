Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand. Photo: Reuters Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Sport

New Zealand weightlifter selected as first transgender athlete to compete at Olympic Games

  • Laurel Hubbard became eligible to lift as a woman after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee
  • Critics have said Hubbard has numerous physical advantages from growing up male that make her presence in the competition unfair for female-born athletes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:23am, 21 Jun, 2021

