Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand weightlifter selected as first transgender athlete to compete at Olympic Games
- Laurel Hubbard became eligible to lift as a woman after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee
- Critics have said Hubbard has numerous physical advantages from growing up male that make her presence in the competition unfair for female-born athletes
Topic | Japan
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand. Photo: Reuters