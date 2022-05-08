Sonny Leon celebrates after riding Rich Strike past the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. Photo: AP
Sport

Rich Strike storms to victory at 148th Kentucky Derby

  • The colt, which went off at 80-1 odds, crossed the finish line ahead of Messier, taking second place, and favourite Epicenter, in at third place
  • Rich Strike will now look to win the sport’s Triple Crown when he competes at Preakness Stakes on May 21

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:49am, 8 May, 2022

