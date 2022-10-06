WNBA player Brittney Griner has told her wife she is afraid of being forgotten by the US. Photo: AFP)
WNBA player Brittney Griner has told her wife she is afraid of being forgotten by the US. Photo: AFP)
WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association)
Sport

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russian jail, her wife says

  • Cherelle Griner said her wife is afraid of being forgotten by the US, she said in phone call she felt ‘like my life just doesn’t matter ...Am I just nothing?’
  • Brittney Griner, a WBNA, two-time Olympic gold medallist, was playing in Russia, when police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:48pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
WNBA player Brittney Griner has told her wife she is afraid of being forgotten by the US. Photo: AFP)
WNBA player Brittney Griner has told her wife she is afraid of being forgotten by the US. Photo: AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE