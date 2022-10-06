WNBA player Brittney Griner has told her wife she is afraid of being forgotten by the US. Photo: AFP)
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russian jail, her wife says
- Cherelle Griner said her wife is afraid of being forgotten by the US, she said in phone call she felt ‘like my life just doesn’t matter ...Am I just nothing?’
- Brittney Griner, a WBNA, two-time Olympic gold medallist, was playing in Russia, when police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage
