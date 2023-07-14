The Women’s Tennis Association is launching a programme to get more female coaches in the sport. Of the 128 women competing at Wimbledon, which ends this weekend, just six work with a female coach – roughly 5 per cent. Photo: AP
Wimbledon: just 6 women’s players have a female coach. The WTA tour is trying to serve up change
- Tennis legend Billie Jean King and others consider this a reflection of the sort of entrenched bias that prevented women from advancing in other fields
- Not only tennis: a 2019 study found that more than 13 million girls and women played organised football, but only 7 per cent of coaches worldwide were women
