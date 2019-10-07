Joe Tsai has spoken out about the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s statement on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai weighs in on Houston Rockets storm, saying for Chinese citizens, sovereignty is ‘non-negotiable’
- The governor of one of the 30 NBA teams says, as a Chinese and having spent a good part of his professional life in China, he feels the need to speak up
- Tsai says the hurt this incident has caused will take a long time to repair
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Joe Tsai has spoken out about the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s statement on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey backtracks after ‘stand with Hong Kong’ backlash, saying he did not intend to offend China
- Daryl Morey says he has now had the opportunity to ‘hear and consider other perspectives’ since his first tweet results in an exodus of Rockets’ sponsors
- Morey tweets an image depicting ‘fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ before the Chinese Basketball Association ceases cooperation with the Rockets
Topic | CBA (Chinese Basketball Association)
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP