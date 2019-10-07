Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joe Tsai has spoken out about the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s statement on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Basketball

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai weighs in on Houston Rockets storm, saying for Chinese citizens, sovereignty is ‘non-negotiable’

  • The governor of one of the 30 NBA teams says, as a Chinese and having spent a good part of his professional life in China, he feels the need to speak up
  • Tsai says the hurt this incident has caused will take a long time to repair
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 3:36pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joe Tsai has spoken out about the fallout from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s statement on Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Basketball

Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey backtracks after ‘stand with Hong Kong’ backlash, saying he did not intend to offend China

  • Daryl Morey says he has now had the opportunity to ‘hear and consider other perspectives’ since his first tweet results in an exodus of Rockets’ sponsors
  • Morey tweets an image depicting ‘fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ before the Chinese Basketball Association ceases cooperation with the Rockets
Topic |   CBA (Chinese Basketball Association)
Mark Agnew

Mark Agnew  

Updated: 3:11pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.