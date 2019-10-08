Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a photograph during a media day in Brooklyn. Photo: AFP
NBA abruptly cancels Brooklyn Nets community event in Shanghai as political storm in China rages on
- The NBA franchise was expected to engage in a community development event in Shanghai on Tuesday
- Event was cancelled at short notice with no explanation offered
Houston Rockets guard James Harden practises during a training session in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘We love China’: Rockets’ James Harden ‘sorry’ over GM’s Hong Kong tweet
- NBA team go into defensive mode after China’s state broadcaster said they were yanking Rockets games from the air and sponsors abandoned them
- Last year’s MVP winner made his second apology to China inside four months after getting pulled over by police while riding a scooter illegally
