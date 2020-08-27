NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their play-off game against the Orlando Magic. Photo: AP
Jacob Blake shooting: NBA postpones Wednesday games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott game five
- The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to tip-off, but the Bucks did not take the court
- After boycott becomes official, the four other teams set to play on Wednesday weigh possibility of a boycott before the NBA postpones the games
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their play-off game against the Orlando Magic. Photo: AP