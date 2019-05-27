China's Xu Can, right, connecting against Japanese challenger Shun Kubo on Sunday. Photo: YouTube
Before a hometown crowd in Fuzhou, China’s Xu Can defeats Japan’s Shun Kubo in first defence of his featherweight title
- Xu, who improves to 17-2, holds the lesser version of the WBA’s two featherweight titles
- The 25-year-old is just the third Chinese in history to hold a boxing world title
Topic | Featherweight/lightweight boxing
