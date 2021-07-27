Maggie MacNeil, of Canada, leaves the pool after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tokyo Olympics: Adopted from China, Canada’s Maggie MacNeil wins gold and Chinese social media laments its one-child policy
- The 21-year-old’s victory in the 100m butterfly forces introspection given she was abandoned by her biological parents as a baby
- Netizens lament the circumstances that forced the swimming star out of her birth nation, but are full of praise for those who raised and trained her
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Maggie MacNeil, of Canada, leaves the pool after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: EPA-EFE