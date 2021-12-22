Dallas Stars centre Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Texas on December 20. Photo: AP
NHL to withdraw from Beijing Winter Olympics amid coronavirus surge: ESPN
- The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association have agreed that athletes will not participate in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, ESPN reported
- A virus outbreak has led the NHL to postpone games and pause the regular season, with numerous players in health and safety protocols
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
