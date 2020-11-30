A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA
A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA
Sport /  Football

Barcelona and Napoli lead tributes as football clubs across Europe remember Diego Maradona

  • Lionel Messi, who has inherited Maradona’s legendary Argentina number 10 shirt, bowed his head
  • Flags at the Camp Nou flew at half mast while Maradona’s image was displayed on every screen and digital advertising hoarding

Topic |   Argentina
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:02am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA
A banner and photos are displayed at the San Paolo stadium as a tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE