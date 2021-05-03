Supporters protest against Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, inside Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, UK on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Manchester United-Liverpool match postponed after protests against club owners
- Hundreds of supporters got into the stadium and on to the pitch at Old Trafford, leading to an initial unspecified delay to the kick-off
- Plans for Manchester United to join the European Super League have caused anger among fans with the Glazer family, who own the club
Topic | English Premier League
