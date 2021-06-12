Italy fans watch the Euro 2020 football championship on a giant screen from an official fan zone at the Roman Forum in Rome, Italy on Friday. Photo: AFP Italy fans watch the Euro 2020 football championship on a giant screen from an official fan zone at the Roman Forum in Rome, Italy on Friday. Photo: AFP
Euro 2020
Start of Euro 2020 football championship in Rome, Italy, kicks off return of large-scale sports events

  • Italy was the first country outside Asia to be struck by the pandemic and the first in the world to implement a nationwide lockdown
  • More than 1 million Europeans have died in the coronavirus pandemic and Italy was one of the worst-hit nations, with almost 127,000 deaths

Associated Press
Updated: 4:44am, 12 Jun, 2021

