Denmark’s Joakim Maehle reacts as Denmark’s Christian Eriksen lies on the pitch after collapsing during the Euro 2020 football championship match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. Photo: AP
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen given CPR by medial staff after collapsing on pitch during Euro 2020 football match
- The match between Finland and Denmark was suspended after Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline
- The stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats
Topic | Euro 2020
