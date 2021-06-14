A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and he ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated, says team doctor
- Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness
- Eriksen was in a stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital but team doctor Morten Boesen said the cause of the midfielder’s collapse was still unclear
