A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Euro 2020
Sport /  Football

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and he ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated, says team doctor

  • Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness
  • Eriksen was in a stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital but team doctor Morten Boesen said the cause of the midfielder’s collapse was still unclear

Topic |   Euro 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:05am, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A young football fan holds a banner of support for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE