A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Greenpeace apologises after protester parachutes on to pitch at Germany-France Euro 2020 football match
- The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof
- Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps and injuring two people
Topic | Euro 2020
