A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Euro 2020
Sport /  Football

Greenpeace apologises after protester parachutes on to pitch at Germany-France Euro 2020 football match

  • The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof
  • Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps and injuring two people

Topic |   Euro 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:34am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE