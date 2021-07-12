Italy players celebrate after winning the Uefa Euro 2020 final football match between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Euro 2020: Italy fight back to beat England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley in London
- It is the first time Italy have won the European Championship since 1968
- The prematch build-up was marred by seemingly ticketless supporters charging barriers in an attempt to access the stadium
Topic | Euro 2020
