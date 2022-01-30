Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Photo: AP
Despite reports he is retiring, NFL quarterback Tom Brady ‘has not made up his mind’
- ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, and Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he is retiring
- The tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future
Topic | NFL (National Football League)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Photo: AP