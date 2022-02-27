Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo: AP
Sport /  Football

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to football club’s trustees

  • The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the Ukraine invasion in his handover statement

Topic |   English Premier League
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:55am, 27 Feb, 2022

