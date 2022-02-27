Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo: AP
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to football club’s trustees
- The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the Ukraine invasion in his handover statement
Topic | English Premier League
Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. Photo: AP