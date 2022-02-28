World football’s governing body Fifa has decided that no international competition shall be played in Russia. Photo: DPA
Fifa backs away from expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying; Russia to play as RFU
- Fifa ruled the squad can play using the ‘RFU’ acronym for the country’s football federation
- The unanimous ruling by the Fifa Bureau was also that the Russian flag and anthem cannot be associated with the team
