Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal against Tottenham on March 12. Photo: Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top men’s goalscorer in football history
- With recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady watching from the Old Trafford stands, Ronaldo bagged his first Manchester United treble since 2008
- In the 81st minute Ronaldo claimed his 807th career goal, making him the top-scoring men’s player in history, according to Fifa statistics
