A community volunteer looks on while residents undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
A community volunteer looks on while residents undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Sport /  Football

Coronavirus: China pulls out of hosting 2023 AFC Asian Cup over Covid-19 concerns, new venue to be confirmed soon

  • Tournament involving 24 teams was expected to be held between June 16 and July 16 in 10 Chinese cities
  • But officials say China told them they would not be able to host the competition

Josh Ball
Josh Ball

Updated: 5:02pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A community volunteer looks on while residents undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
A community volunteer looks on while residents undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE