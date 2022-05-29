Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground as they show their match tickets before the Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League final delayed by violence over ‘fake tickets’
- Police sources said supporters tried to force their way through the first ticket checkpoint outside the stadium in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis
- Tear gas was fired by police after several dozen people attempted to climb over barriers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground as they show their match tickets before the Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. Photo: PA Wire / DPA