Even as the final started, riot police were firing rounds of tear gas immediately outside the stadium doors into wide open spaces to disperse any lingering people around Gate U.

The French ministers for the interior and sports blamed ticketless Liverpool fans trying to force their way into the stadium, contrary to the scenes witnessed by reporters of people who appeared to be local youths climbing over fences. “Get down,” Liverpool supporters could be heard shouting.

“The stigma around English fans is being used by the French public authorities for cheap political gain,” Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said on Sunday.

Police officers guard the Stade de France before the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Saint Denis near Paris on May 28. Photo: AP

The closing of gates sparked concerns among hundreds of fans outside the Liverpool section but there was little obvious aggression from them. Hostility by police appeared to inflame frustrations.

Problems had been encountered even before getting to the final turnstiles with entry points into the wider perimeter blocked off, forcing fans through narrow passages that caused bottlenecks.

While Uefa blamed fans arriving late for delaying kick-off in stadium announcements greeted by jeers, thousands of Liverpool fans were seen arriving hours before the game to be greeted by organisational disarray in the heat of the late afternoon.

The congestion was partly caused by fans being diverted to a small entrance rather than a bigger one 150 metres away, said Evain, who advises Uefa on supporter issues.

“There have always been mobility problems around the Stade de France,” Evain said.

“We are appalled by the communication by the French public authorities. Liverpool and Real Madrid fans are the victims of yesterday’s fiasco and are not the culprits here.

“Tear gassing people trying to enter the stadium is insane.”

The British government called on Uefa to launch a formal investigation into what went wrong with officials from the stadium and French authorities.

“The footage and accounts from Liverpool fans and the media on their entry to the Stade de France last night are deeply concerning,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.