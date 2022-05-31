American businessman Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, UK on May 7. Photo: AP
Abramovich sells Chelsea to US consortium fronted by LA Dodgers part-owner for US$3.2 billion
- LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly said: ‘We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club’
- Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the UK football club in March after being sanctioned by the UK government over his links to Vladimir Putin
