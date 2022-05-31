A fan climbs on the fence in front of the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris prior to the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday. Photo: AP
Uefa commissions independent report into events surrounding Champions League final
- ‘The comprehensive review will examine decision-making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final’, Uefa said in a statement
- French authorities defended police on Monday for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final in Paris
