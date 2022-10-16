Manchester United’s striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, prosecutors said on Saturday, Photo: AFP
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault
- The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman
- The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online
