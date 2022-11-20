A fan order beers at a fan zone ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Photo: AP
Fifa World Cup: Thousands turned away from fan zone at concert venue celebrating start of World Cup
- Featuring Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Colombian singer Maluma, the concert comes before the expected 1.2 million fans fully arrive in Doha
- With Qatar deciding to ban beer from stadiums, fan zones such as the concert venue on the corniche will be the only Fifa-associated area serving pints
A fan order beers at a fan zone ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Photo: AP