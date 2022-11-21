England’s forward Harry Kane will not wear the rainbow armband when they face Iran on Monday. Photo: AFP
European World Cup captains ditch ‘One Love’ arm band after Fifa threatens to sanction players

  • The captains of 7 European nations will not wear armbands supporting the ‘One Love’ campaign in games after Fifa said the players would be shown yellow cards
  • The climbdown after threats from Fifa came hours before England’s Harry Kane and the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk were due to wear the armbands in Monday’s games

Reuters

Updated: 7:09pm, 21 Nov, 2022

