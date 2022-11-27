Labourers cheer at a fan festival at the Asian Town cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo: AP
Fifa World Cup 2022: South Asian labourers watch tournament they helped create from outskirts of Doha
- A cricket ground in Asian Town outside the city is where migrant workers from some of the world’s poorest countries enjoy the tournament they helped create
- World Cup spotlight has compelled Qatar to overhaul its labour system, scrapping visas that tied workers to their jobs and a minimum wage of US$275 a month
