Argentine football fans descend on the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires on Tuesday for a parade to welcome back the Argentine team that won the Fifa World Cup tournament which was held in Qatar. Photo: AP
Sea of fans flood streets of Buenos Aires to try to catch glimpse of Argentina football team
- Captain Lionel Messi and the team waved at fans from a bus as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title in Qatar on Sunday
- President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could celebrate the Fifa World Cup victory
Argentine football fans descend on the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires on Tuesday for a parade to welcome back the Argentine team that won the Fifa World Cup tournament which was held in Qatar. Photo: AP