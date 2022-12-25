People walks past a mural of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. Photo: AP
Fifa World Cup 2022
Sport /  Football

Pele’s family gather at hospital bedside, as ‘worsening’ cancer leads to kidney and heart problems

  • Three-time World Cup winner says his colon cancer was showing ‘progression’ but needed ‘more extensive care’ to treat kidney and heart failure
  • Pele has received messages of support since hospitalisation, including from French star Mbappe, who called on followers to ‘pray for the King’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:34am, 25 Dec, 2022

