People walks past a mural of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. Photo: AP
Pele’s family gather at hospital bedside, as ‘worsening’ cancer leads to kidney and heart problems
- Three-time World Cup winner says his colon cancer was showing ‘progression’ but needed ‘more extensive care’ to treat kidney and heart failure
- Pele has received messages of support since hospitalisation, including from French star Mbappe, who called on followers to ‘pray for the King’
