Brazil’s Pele, widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Photo: AFP
Pele, Brazil’s mighty ‘king of football’, has died at 82
- Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021
- Pele spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team
