Former president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, faces accusations of unwanted sexual advances. Photo: AFP
French football boss, 81, accused of unwanted sexual advances
- Veteran football chief Noel Le Graet could face criminal proceedings following a testimony from Sonia Souid, an agent for French internationals
- Souid made a claim of a ‘sexist outrage’ against Le Graet, saying she felt ‘the only thing that interested him’ were her breasts and backside
