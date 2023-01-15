Former president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, faces accusations of unwanted sexual advances. Photo: AFP
Former president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, faces accusations of unwanted sexual advances. Photo: AFP
Sexual harassment and assault
Sport /  Football

French football boss, 81, accused of unwanted sexual advances

  • Veteran football chief Noel Le Graet could face criminal proceedings following a testimony from Sonia Souid, an agent for French internationals
  • Souid made a claim of a ‘sexist outrage’ against Le Graet, saying she felt ‘the only thing that interested him’ were her breasts and backside

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:33am, 15 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, faces accusations of unwanted sexual advances. Photo: AFP
Former president of the French Football Association, Noel Le Graet, faces accusations of unwanted sexual advances. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE