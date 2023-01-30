Canadian-Ameican actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham, Wales on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Actor Ryan Reynolds says Wrexham football adventure is ‘greatest experience’
- Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the Welsh team in 2020. Wrexham have been on an upwards trajectory ever since the takeover
- ‘In Canada, where I am from, people are obsessed with this club,’ said Reynolds ahead of Wrexham’s FA Cup match against Sheffield United on Sunday
