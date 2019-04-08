Channels

Arie Irawan, seen in February 2017, has been found dead in his hotel room, officials at the Sanya Championship said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Golf

Malaysian golfer Arie Irawan found dead in his hotel room, leading to cancellation of fourth round of PGA Tour Series-China

  • Officials said on Sunday that Irawan had apparently died of natural causes
  • The official coroner’s report has not been completed
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:49am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:49am, 8 Apr, 2019

Arie Irawan, seen in February 2017, has been found dead in his hotel room, officials at the Sanya Championship said on Sunday. Photo: AP
