Dustin Johnson of the United States waves during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Dustin Johnson of the United States waves during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Sport /  Golf

Masters: Dustin Johnson wins his first title with record-setting 20 under par

  • The fan-less tournament was held in the autumn for the first time after a seven-month pandemic delay
  • ‘It’s a dream come true,’ the usually stoic Johnson said as fought to hold back tears

DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:05am, 16 Nov, 2020

