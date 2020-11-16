Dustin Johnson of the United States waves during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Masters: Dustin Johnson wins his first title with record-setting 20 under par
- The fan-less tournament was held in the autumn for the first time after a seven-month pandemic delay
- ‘It’s a dream come true,’ the usually stoic Johnson said as fought to hold back tears
Topic | The Masters
