Australia’s Cameron Smith celebrates winning the 150th Golf Open in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Cameron Smith wins British Open Golf Championship with historic victory

  • Aged 28, Smith is the first Australian in almost three decades to win the British Open since Greg Norman in 1993 – the world number six showed nerves of steel
  • Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was the favourite and had been hoping to win his second British Open – his fifth major title and eight years after his last

Associated Press

Updated: 2:54am, 18 Jul, 2022

